BRIEF-Vitalhub Corp. to consolidate shares on a 4-to-1 basis
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation
Dec 22 Docdata NV :
* Ingram Micro Inc. has acquired 100 pct stake in DOCdata Nederland B.V. and DOCdata International B.V. from DOCdata N.V.
* Transaction is worth approximately $175 million
* Ingram Micro will finance the proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider