* Ingram Micro Inc. has acquired 100 pct stake in DOCdata Nederland B.V. and DOCdata International B.V. from DOCdata N.V.

* Transaction is worth approximately $175 million

* Ingram Micro will finance the proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources

