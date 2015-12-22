BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22Air Market SA :
* Said on Monday that after registration of the company's capital increase Iplex SA stake got decreased to 0.28 percent from 14.44 percent
* Number of shares owned by Iplex did not change and amounts to 300,000 shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.