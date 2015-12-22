BRIEF-Nortel Canada announces effectiveness of Settlement and Plans Support Agreement
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
Dec 22Interbud Lublin SA :
* Said on Monday that it filed motion for bankruptcy with possibility of creditors' agreement to court in Lublin, Poland
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively