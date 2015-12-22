BRIEF-First United Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
Dec 22 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Nov total order intake 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($163.92 million) versus 1.34 billion crowns year ago
* Jan-Nov Marine & Safety order intake 1.03 billion crowns versus 948.7 million crowns year ago
* Jan-Nov total net sales up 25 percent to 1.39 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4795 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook