Dec 22 Consilium AB :

* Jan-Nov total order intake 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($163.92 million) versus 1.34 billion crowns year ago

* Jan-Nov Marine & Safety order intake 1.03 billion crowns versus 948.7 million crowns year ago

* Jan-Nov total net sales up 25 percent to 1.39 billion crowns  Source text for Eikon:

