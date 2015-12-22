BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22Infovide Matrix SA :
* Said on Monday that it agreed on terms of end of contract for construction and delivery of sales services system to Energa group
* Energa group to withdraw from contract as of Dec. 18 and to pay 40 million zlotys ($10.3 million) for works already conducted
($1 = 3.8824 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.