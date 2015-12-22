BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22Wasko SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, COIG SA, signed deal with Advicom Sp. z o.o. for ERP software maintenance services and data warehouse delivery to Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA
* Value of contract is 27.2 million zlotys ($7 million)gross
($1 = 3.8796 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.