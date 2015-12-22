Dec 22Wasko SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, COIG SA, signed deal with Advicom Sp. z o.o. for ERP software maintenance services and data warehouse delivery to Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA

* Value of contract is 27.2 million zlotys ($7 million)gross

