UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
Dec 22 Bleecker SA :
* Reports FY net income group share of 23.2 million euros compared to 11.0 million euros ($12.05 million) a year ago
* FY operating revenue is 38.0 million euros versus 32.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)