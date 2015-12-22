TripAdvisor's quarterly revenue rises 5.7 pct, shares up
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
Dec 22 ICP Group SA :
* Signs 402,300 zloty ($103,860) deal with chemical company for provision of training services
* Total value of deals with this client in last 12 months reaches 724,700 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8735 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017