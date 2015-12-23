Dec 23Pirelli & C. SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that the boards of directors of Pirelli &
C. SpA and Marco Polo Industrial Holding SpA have approved the
merger plan of Marco Polo Industrial Holding into Pirelli
* The merger between the companies entails a so called
"reverse" merger by absorption of Marco Polo Industrial Holding
into Pirelli
* Considering the presence of minority savings shares
shareholders in Pirelli (0.169 pct of the share capital), the
boards of directors has determined the common exchange ratio -
which does not provide any cash payment - for both classes of
shares: 6.30 shares of Pirelli to be allocated following the
merger to Marco Polo International Holding Italy SpA (Holdco) -
the sole shareholder of Marco Polo Industrial Holding - for each
1 share held before the merger by Marco Polo International
Holding Italy SpA (Holdco)in Marco Polo Industrial Holding
* Marco Polo Industrial Holding owns, directly and
indirectly, 100 pct of the ordinary shares of Pirelli (delisted
on Nov. 6) and more than 93.2 pct of the savings shares
* The transaction will be submitted to the extraordinary
shareholders' meetings on Feb. 15, 2016; it will be decided also
about the mandatory conversion of savings shares into a special
class of newly issued non-voting shares not listed on any
regulated market
* Completion expected by the first semester 2016 with the
effect as of Jan. 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)