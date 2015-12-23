France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen
Dec 23Mediatel SA :
* Said on Tuesday DNB Bank Polska SA terminated investment loan with company's unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o., signed on Oct. 11, 2010
* As of Dec. 22, Hawe Telekom owes to pay DNB 199,681 zlotys ($51,386), together with interest
* Reason for termination of loan is risk of bankruptcy of Hawe Telekom
* Mediatel SA is unit of Hawe SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8859 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen
SYDNEY, May 6 Australia proposed scrapping media ownership restraints on Saturday which could raise huge interest among moguls looking for acquisitions, especially in its ailing, third-largest free-to-air television network, Ten Network Holdings.