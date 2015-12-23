Dec 23Hyperion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Lech Chodzen acquired 1 million of Hyperion's series F shares, raising his stake to 6.5 percent from 3.45 percent

* 1 million of shares were acquired for 0.6 zloty per share

