Dec 23 Esperite NV :
* Announces issuing of convertible loan to CEO Frederic Amar
* 925,565 euro ($1.01 million) convertible loan note
converts a payment obligation that Esperite has towards CEO Amar
relating to remuneration and pre-paid investments and expenses
into the note
* Unsecured convertible loan note will bear interest at a
rate of 7 pct per year
* Interest is payable annually in arrears on 31 December and
until maturity at an initial conversion price of 1.89 euros
* The note will mature on Dec. 31, 2018, unless earlier
converted or repurchased and will not be listed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)