Dec 23 Esperite NV :

* Announces issuing of convertible loan to CEO Frederic Amar

* 925,565 euro ($1.01 million) convertible loan note converts a payment obligation that Esperite has towards CEO Amar relating to remuneration and pre-paid investments and expenses into the note

* Unsecured convertible loan note will bear interest at a rate of 7 pct per year

* Interest is payable annually in arrears on 31 December and until maturity at an initial conversion price of 1.89 euros

* The note will mature on Dec. 31, 2018, unless earlier converted or repurchased and will not be listed

