Dec 23Olidata SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders have resolved to
cover the predicted losses through using reserves in balance
sheet as at Sept. 30, 2015 and reduction of the share capital,
up to the minimum amount established by law of 50,000 euros
($54,600.00) and then run capital increase and allocation of the
remaining loss to the premium reserve thus constituted
* Plans to raise its share capital by up to 10 million euros
through the issue of ordinary shares
* Deadline for the subscription of the capital increase is
set at April 30, 2016
* Aproved, in case of failure of capital increase, to
entrust liquidation of the Company to a board of liquidators
composed of Riccardo Tassi and Marinella Rossi
