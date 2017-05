Dec 23 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Corio France BV informs transfer of 7.28 percent stake as a result of merger with Patio Onroerend Goed BV

* Patio Onroerend Goed BV merged into Corio France BV on Dec. 1, 2015

* Akmerkez REIT shareholder Patio Onroerend Goed BV transferred 7.28 percent stake in the company to the surviving entity of the merger

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: