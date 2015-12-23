LONDON Dec 23 Grains and oilseed merchant
Nidera confirmed on Wednesday the integration of the company
with China's state-run grain trading company COFCO had been put
on hold.
COFCO had been looking to transform itself into a global
agricultural trader with the integration of two companies in
which it held majority stakes, Noble Agri Ltd and Nidera.
The Chinese company announced on Tuesday it had agreed to
acquire the remaining 49 percent of Noble Agri Ltd from Noble
Group Ltd.
Nidera said on Wednesday, however, that it had been agreed
in November "to put the integration between Nidera, Cofco and
Noble Agri on hold."
"Nidera will continue to operate as a separate company
within the Cofco group of companies. This enables Nidera to
focus on its own business, to strengthen our organization and to
prepare us for the future," the company said in a statement.
COFCO chairman Ning Gaoning had told Reuters in November
that the company did not plan to increase its 51 percent stake
in Nidera. It had earlier been reported that it was in talks on
expanding its stake.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans)