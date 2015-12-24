BRIEF-Tower Resources says board now considering alternatives for co
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
* Transaero Airlines has filed a claim to dismiss order of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) revoking its air operator certificate, according to court materials
* The court said the claim has been submitted in compliance with the law and initiated the proceedings
* The preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 27
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.