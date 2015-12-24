Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* Transaero Airlines has filed a claim to dismiss order of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) revoking its air operator certificate, according to court materials

* The court said the claim has been submitted in compliance with the law and initiated the proceedings

* The preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 27

