BRIEF-Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
Dec 24 Ab-biotics SA :
* Said on Wednesday it increases FY 2015 revenue guidance to 6.15 million euros ($6.72 million) from 6.12 million euros previously announced
* Increases FY 2015 EBITDA guidance to positive 296,000 euros from negative 100,000 euros previously announced
Source text: bit.ly/1ObS3Su
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack