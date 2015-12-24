Dec 24i3D SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22 it issued and allotted 50 series BN6 bonds with total nominal value of 50,000 zlotys ($12,877) and maturity date June 22, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8830 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)