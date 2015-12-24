BRIEF-Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
Dec 24 Medcomtech SA :
* Published on Wednesday the details of the H2 2015 dividend amounting to 300,000 euros ($328,110) gross total
* To pay out 0.02447 euro net per share on Jan. 5, 2106
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack