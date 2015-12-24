Dec 24AKCEPT Finance SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 21 it signed an appendix to factoring agreement with a company operating in advertising sector, increasing factoring limit to 1.25 million zlotys ($308,991) from 0.25 million zlotys

* The appendix has been signed until June 30, 2016 with possibility of prolongation

($1 = 3.8836 zlotys)