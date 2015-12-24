BRIEF-Wheelock Properties Singapore reports Q1 rev of S$ 93.7 mln
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
Dec 24 Echo Investment SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to make an advance payment for 2015 dividend of 590.1 million zlotys ($152.26 million)
* The advance payment for dividend will be paid in two instalments, on Feb. 10, 2016 of 0.72 zloty a share and until Dec. 30, 2016 of 0.71 zloty a share
* The record date for advance payment of dividend is Feb. 3, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
* Says China COSCO Shipping Corp's indirect unit ocean fortune unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the bank between May 2 and May4