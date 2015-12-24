Dec 24 Echo Investment SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to make an advance payment for 2015 dividend of 590.1 million zlotys ($152.26 million)

* The advance payment for dividend will be paid in two instalments, on Feb. 10, 2016 of 0.72 zloty a share and until Dec. 30, 2016 of 0.71 zloty a share

* The record date for advance payment of dividend is Feb. 3, 2016

($1 = 3.8755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)