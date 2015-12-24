Canada's Amaya posts 18.5 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit
May 12 Amaya Inc,, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported an 18.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, as it attracted more customers.
Dec 24Veniti SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Maciej Szymanski has decreased his stake in the company 15.08 pct from 25.02 pct
* Says FY loss per share is expected to be between 25.6 cents and 28.0 cents