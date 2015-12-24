BRIEF-Wheelock Properties Singapore reports Q1 rev of S$ 93.7 mln
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
Dec 24Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 50,000 shares equal to a 5.26 pct stake in Auris Investment Management SA (Auris IM) at 3 zlotys ($0.7745) a share
* Raising its stake in Auris IM further is not excluded
* Auris IM is a brokerage house
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
* Says China COSCO Shipping Corp's indirect unit ocean fortune unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the bank between May 2 and May4