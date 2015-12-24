Dec 24Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 50,000 shares equal to a 5.26 pct stake in Auris Investment Management SA (Auris IM) at 3 zlotys ($0.7745) a share

* Raising its stake in Auris IM further is not excluded

* Auris IM is a brokerage house

