BRIEF-Mewah International posts qtrly net profit US$4 million
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Agrogeneration SA :
* Announced on Wednesday a 3 million euro ($3.29 million) issue of Subordinated Bond Redeemable in New or Existing Shares (OSRANE) to a US institutional investor
* Newly-issued OSRANE will be redeemed in shares at maturity on April 1, 2019 or earlier, according to terms identical to those of the OSRANE already outstanding
Source text: bit.ly/1MxNLzi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly Revenue $727.9 Mln Vs $711.4 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc