Dec 24Human Stem Cells Institute :

* Says that on Dec. 21 arbitration court decided to recover from Scientific-Research Treatment Center Deoma 1.5 million roubles ($21,265.74) in favor of the company

* The proceedings concerned use of SPRS-therapy trademark owned by the company

