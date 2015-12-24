METALS-Copper steadies as China growth hopes following cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Dec 24 Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says it has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares and raised 16.5 billion roubles under secondary public offering (SPO)
* Investors submitted over 500 orders
* VTB Capital acted as the sole global coordinator of the offering
* VTB Capital, ROSBANK Societe Generale Group and ATON Investment Company acted as joint bookrunners and REGION Brokerage Co as co-lead manager of the offering
TOKYO, May 12 Japan Post Holdings will buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings to strengthen its presence in the real estate development market, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.