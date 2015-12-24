BRIEF-Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
Dec 24Automotive Components Europe :
* Says that it received on Dec. 23 an official notification from Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (GIS) on the acquisitions of shares in the company
* GIS acquired the total number of 21,230,515 shares of the company, constituting 100 pct of its share capital
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change