Dec 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA (EFH) and Ampli SA from Jan. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2016

* The WSE's decision is due to the fact that the companies were added to WSE's alert list for sixth time in the row and due to lack of adoption by these companies measures to avoid such qualification in the future

Source text - bit.ly/1QTP6sb

