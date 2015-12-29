BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Dec 29 Infovide-Matrix SA :
* Said on Monday that Asseco Poland SA completed squeeze-out of 261,096 Infovide-Matrix's shares at 6.01 zloty ($1.56) per share
* Asseco Poland reaches 100 percent stake in Infovide-Matrix
($1 = 3.8648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.