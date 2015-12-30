Dec 30Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG)
:
* Said on Tuesday that it has acquired 8.6 pct of Olympic
Casino Latvia SIA shares from OEG group company Siquia Holding
B.V.
* As a result of acquisition the entire 100 pct share
capital of Olympic Casino Latvia SIA belongs now directly to OEG
* The aim of the acquisition was reorganising of the group
structure so that OEG has the direct ownership in the Latvian
subsidiary
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price
* Olympic Casino Latvia SIA operates casinos in Latvia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)