Dec 30 MNI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders decided to retire 4,947,314 shares of the company representing 5 percent of the company's capital that were acquired under shares repurchase program from 2011

* As a result company's capital will be lowered by 4,947,314 zlotys, to 93,998,969 zlotys

* Resolved to authorize the company's management for five years to conduct share repurchase program and buy back up to 4,947,314 shares at maximum price of 1 zloty ($0.26) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8719 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)