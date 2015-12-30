BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Midas SA :
* Said on Tuesday that total value of deals between its units and Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. for the period between June 11 and Dec. 29 at 143.7 million zlotys ($37.1 million)
* Value of orders placed by its unit, Aero2 Sp. z o.o., in the period, is at 110.0 million zlotys
* Value of orders placed by Polkomtel to Aero2 is at 33.7 million zlotys
($1 = 3.8781 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.