BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Jan 5 Avenir Telecom :
* On Monday, announced it has filed a notification for cessation of payments
* Marseille Commercial Court opened insolvency proceedings with a period of observation of 6 months
* In the mean time, has decided to stop totally its Internity network
Source text: bit.ly/1OJ5nJS
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information