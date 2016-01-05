N.Korea missile flew about 700 km - S.Korea military
SEOUL, May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.
DUBAI Jan 5 Bahrain said it was stopping all flights to and from Iran, a day after it recalled its ambassador to Tehran amid a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV and Bahrain News Agency said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations on Sunday and froze commercial ties with the Iran the following day after its embassy in Tehran was stormed in response to its execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Katie Paul and Louise Ireland)
ATHENS, May 13 At least four people died and at least five more were injured when a passenger train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night, railway company TRAINOSE said.