BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7Doradcy24 SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 1,000 units of nominal value of 50 zlotys per unit of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. for 26,000 zlotys ($6,456) from Polfinance Sp. z o.o.
* Following the transaction company holds 100 pct of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o.
* Announced also an acquisition of 51 pct of Polenergis Sp.z o.o. from Polfinance Sp. z o.o. for 2,550 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct
* Additionally the company has acquired 7,200 units of Polcredito Sp. z o.o. for total value of 194,400 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct
* The company plans to change the name of Polcredito to PolDevelopment24 Sp. z o.o. and focus its activities in the real estate market
* From Q1 2016 the company will consolidate its financial results with results of Polenergis Sp. z o.o. and Polcredito Sp. z o.o.
