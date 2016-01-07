Jan 7Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 1,000 units of nominal value of 50 zlotys per unit of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. for 26,000 zlotys ($6,456) from Polfinance Sp. z o.o.

* Following the transaction company holds 100 pct of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o.

* Announced also an acquisition of 51 pct of Polenergis Sp.z o.o. from Polfinance Sp. z o.o. for 2,550 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct

* Additionally the company has acquired 7,200 units of Polcredito Sp. z o.o. for total value of 194,400 zlotys, increasing its stake to 100 pct

* The company plans to change the name of Polcredito to PolDevelopment24 Sp. z o.o. and focus its activities in the real estate market

* From Q1 2016 the company will consolidate its financial results with results of Polenergis Sp. z o.o. and Polcredito Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0270 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)