BRIEF-India's Automotive Axles March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 172.7 million rupees versus 108.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 7Skotan SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that Marek Paweczak has resigned, due to personal reasons, from his position of chairman of the management board of Skotan as of Jan. 5
* The supervisory board has nominated its chairman Jacek Kostrzewa as temporary chairman of the management board for the period of 3 months
CHICAGO, May 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores, as more customers visited the discount retailer and its e-commerce push boosted online purchases, sending its shares up 1.3 percent in early trade.