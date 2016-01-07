BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7Marvipol SA :
* Said on Tuesday it estimated its consolidated net debt on Dec. 31, 2015 to be at 91.2 million zlotys ($22.6 million)versus 196.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago