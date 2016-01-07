Jan 7B3System SA :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired its 785,485 series N shares (31.71 pct of its share capital) for 785,485 zlotys ($194,987), completing its share buy back program from June 29, 2015

* The series N shares were redeemed on Jan. 5

* Additionally it has issued 785,485 series O shares with nominal value and issue price of 1.00 zloty per share

* Series O shares were subscribed by holders of series A warrants, issued in 2014

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0284 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)