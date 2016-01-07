UPDATE 1-Alibaba reveals $6 bln share buyback as misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
Jan 7Infovide Matrix SA :
* Said on Tuesday mBank SA terminated loan agreement signed on Aug. 22, 2013
* Loan was for financing of contract with Energa SA for construction and implementation of services for billing and CRM systems signed on June 24, 2013
* Termination of loan is a result of agreement with Energa concerning financing of contract, signed on Dec. 18, 2015
* Plans to use funds received from agreement with Energa on paying down loan with mBank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: