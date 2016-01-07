Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
Jan 7 Sportech Plc :
* Hearing of appeal in relation to VAT repayment claim on "Spot The Ball" game, has been scheduled for either 7 April 2016 or 8 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: