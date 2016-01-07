(Updates)
** Shares of miners down sharply, with yuan's deeper drop &
heightened concerns about metals demand from China exacerbating
the sell-off
** Copper and zinc prices both trade close
to 7-yr lows
** Pan-European Stoxx 600 basic resources index down
over 6 pct, with Anglo American Plc the biggest drag
with a 10 pct drop
** Barclays says lack of detail on timing over Anglo
American's strategy to shrink business amid commodity price rout
leaves shares vulnerable
** European miners: BHP Billiton Plc down 5.4 pct,
Glencore Plc 7 pct, Rio Tinto Plc 3.5 pct,
Antofagasta 6 pct
** Among London's mid-cap names: Vedanta Resources Plc
down 7 pct, Evraz Plc 4.9 pct
** U.S.-listed miners: Freeport-McMoRan Inc falls 6
pct to hit 13-yr lows, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc down
10.9 pct, Teck Resources Ltd 5.2 pct
** Toronto-listed miners also fall: First Quantum Minerals
Ltd 12 pct, HudBay Minerals Inc 9.7 pct, Lundin
Mining Corp 4.8 pct, Taseko Mines Ltd 3 pct