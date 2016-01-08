BRIEF-International Co For Agricultural Corps nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 519,472 year ago
Jan 8 Mex Polska SA :
* Said on Thursday that it updated its development strategy for 2015-2019 announced previously in reports on March 11, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2015
* Plans to expand its chain of 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa' pubs without participation of external investor
* Started a new investment under which will open new 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa' pub in Warsaw in April 2016
* Said it maintains its dividend policy announced previously under development strategy for 2015-2019
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai plans to develop a 6.3 billion dirham ($1.7 billion)tourist resort on two man-made islands it will build either side of the Burj Al Arab, its luxury sail-shaped hotel.