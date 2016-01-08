Jan 8 SMT SA :

* Said on Thursday that Cyprus-based MKIA Ltd raised its stake in company to 6.97 percent from 3.20 percent via acquisition of 440,235 company's shares on Dec. 23, 2015

* MKIA Ltd. is unit affiliated to Moncef Khanfir

