Jan 8 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported preliminary Q4 revenue of 74.2 million zlotys ($18.6 million), up 22.64 percent year on year

* Reported FY 2015 preliminary revenue of 209.9 million zlotys, up 21.96 percent year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9951 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)