Jan 8 Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :

* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 23, 2015 FORUM X FIZ sold 1,465,746 shares of IMS, lowering its stake in IMS to 6.83 percent from 11.11 percent

* 1,465,746 shares were sold to IMS for retirement

