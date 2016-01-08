BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :
* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 23, 2015 FORUM X FIZ sold 1,465,746 shares of IMS, lowering its stake in IMS to 6.83 percent from 11.11 percent
* 1,465,746 shares were sold to IMS for retirement
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community