Jan 8Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday that IndygoTech Minerals SA on Dec. 30, 2015 sold 1,670,000 company's shares and decreased its stake in the company to 46.31 percent from 49.83 percent previously held

* 1,670,000 company's shares were sold at 0.60 zloty each

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)