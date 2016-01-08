BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
Jan 8Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday that IndygoTech Minerals SA on Dec. 30, 2015 sold 1,670,000 company's shares and decreased its stake in the company to 46.31 percent from 49.83 percent previously held
* 1,670,000 company's shares were sold at 0.60 zloty each
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
* Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: