BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 Good Idea SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 2015/2016 operating loss of 318,499 zlotys ($79,850) versus a profit of 154,352 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 305,663 versus a profit of 154,352 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.