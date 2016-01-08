BRIEF-Cantargia Q1 pre-tax loss widens to SEK 17.2 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 8 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to exclude from trade on NewConnect shares of PCZ SA as of March 29 as 6 months from the date of coming into force of a court decision declaring bankruptcy liquidation of the company, has passed
* The trading PCZ's shares will be suspended until March 29 unless the company publishes all information required by WSE
Source text bit.ly/1JytrD5
* JAN-MARCH OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 245,000 YEAR AGO