Jan 8 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to exclude from trade on NewConnect shares of PCZ SA as of March 29 as 6 months from the date of coming into force of a court decision declaring bankruptcy liquidation of the company, has passed

* The trading PCZ's shares will be suspended until March 29 unless the company publishes all information required by WSE

