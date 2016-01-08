Jan 8 American Shipping Company ASA :

* Aker ASA has through its wholly-owned unit Aker Capital II AS appointed DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA to explore opportunity to increase its financial exposure in American Shipping Company (AMSC) by entering into a total return swap

* In order to facilitate the transaction and hedge total return swap exposure, DNB makes an offer to acquire between 2 million shares and 5 million shares (equal to 3.3 pct to 8.25 pct of the outstanding shares) in AMSC at a price of 26 Norwegian crowns ($2.92) per share

* All existing shareholders accepting the offer will be paid the same price per share, 26 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9108 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)