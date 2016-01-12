Jan 12Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* Said on Monday Francisco Pedro Presas Pinto de Balsemão was appointed new chief executive officer (CEO) replacing Pedro Lopo de Carvalho Norton de Matos, who presented his resignation from the board of directors, with effect from March 6

(Gdynia Newsroom)